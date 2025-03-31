Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.