Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,434,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 6,111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,345.0 days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $17.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.81.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

