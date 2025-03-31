Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.8% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $314.92 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $403.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.58 and a 200-day moving average of $353.55.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

