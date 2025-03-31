Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Up 29.5% in March

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Playtika Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 1,859,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,866. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
