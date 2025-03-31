Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Up 29.5% in March

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Playtika Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 1,859,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,866. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Playtika by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Playtika by 756.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 449,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 131,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

