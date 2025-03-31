Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.31% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,696,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after buying an additional 205,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,097,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $7,464,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $247.06 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

