Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.80. 258,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,072,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $6.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 903.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,455,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after buying an additional 576,438 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 203,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.