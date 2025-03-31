Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $247.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.75 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.44.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.45.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

