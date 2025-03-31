Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 143,539 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,539 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,088,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $164.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.85.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

