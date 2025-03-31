Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $40,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,314,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $114.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

