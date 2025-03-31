Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.51% of Merus worth $43,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,873,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,421,000 after buying an additional 648,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Merus by 13.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 194,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Merus by 49.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Merus by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.
Merus Stock Performance
MRUS opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.15. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
