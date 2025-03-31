Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

