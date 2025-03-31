Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $31.65 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,374,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,324.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 647,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,498,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,601,684.56. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.36.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

