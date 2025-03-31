Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $27.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

