Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $174,000 Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

