Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $274.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.66.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.16.

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.