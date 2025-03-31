Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $150,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 664,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in ASML by 4,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,257,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

ASML stock opened at $674.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $727.46 and a 200-day moving average of $731.53. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

