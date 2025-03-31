Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $125,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

