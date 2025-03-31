Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 720 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $162.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.