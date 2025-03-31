Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,064 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1,936.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,307,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.