Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,038 iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.87 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

