Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s current price.
CATX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 298,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 355,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,302.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
