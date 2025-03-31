PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 112,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 233.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

