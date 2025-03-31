PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of PayPal worth $175,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PayPal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.