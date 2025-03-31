Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

