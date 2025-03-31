Partners in Financial Planning Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,868,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Partners in Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

