Partners in Financial Planning Purchases Shares of 9,446 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.