Partners in Financial Planning Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.76.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.06 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.41. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

