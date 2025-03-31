Partners in Financial Planning Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $360.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.14 and its 200 day moving average is $392.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

