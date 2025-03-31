Partners in Financial Planning Invests $419,000 in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Partners in Financial Planning owned about 0.23% of National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 71.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 290.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.55. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Bankshares had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 5.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,819.52. The trade was a 2.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,049 shares of company stock worth $55,982 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

