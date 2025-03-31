Partners in Financial Planning Buys New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,247,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $160.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $152.52 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.84%.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

