Partners in Financial Planning Acquires Shares of 215,265 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.