Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.73. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947 in the last three months. 15.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 344,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.