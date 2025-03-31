Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.37. 655,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,210,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Stock Up 3.1 %

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,538 shares during the period.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.