Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.08. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 281,497 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PGY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $786.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $64,445.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at $806,792.55. This trade represents a 7.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,181 shares in the company, valued at $572,715. This trade represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,379. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.