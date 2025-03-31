Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $113.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,178 shares of company stock worth $33,906,594 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.