Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 514 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

