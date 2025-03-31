Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $264.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $233.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.14 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

