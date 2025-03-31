Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 16,715 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,830,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $109.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.45 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

