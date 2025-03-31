Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.93), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 324.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%.

Opus Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of IRD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 66,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. Opus Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

