OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSW traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. 1,476,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

