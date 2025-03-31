Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $164.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.59. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

