Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $164.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

