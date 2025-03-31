Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Short Interest Update

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of Ocean Biomedical stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 56,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Ocean Biomedical has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.36.
About Ocean Biomedical
