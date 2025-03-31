O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,467,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $370.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.29 and a 200-day moving average of $402.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

