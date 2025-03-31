O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 69,085 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,085 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 643.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.