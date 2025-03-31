O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 248,492 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.