O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $126.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

