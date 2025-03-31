O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:RF opened at $21.42 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

