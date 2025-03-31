O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of HP worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,320,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HP by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HP by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $65,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.90 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

