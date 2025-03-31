NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Boosted by Venator Management LLC

Venator Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NVR comprises 5.8% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Venator Management LLC owned 0.08% of NVR worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $7,163.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,514.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8,487.31. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

